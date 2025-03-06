Whakaari-White Island erupted in December 2019 resulting in the loss of 22 lives and many severe injuries.
Further engagement with hapū is needed for a Whakaari memorial in Whakatāne.
The steering group focused on Te Hau Tutua Park but is reconsidering after hapū feedback.
A comprehensive fundraising campaign is planned, with hopes for government and philanthropic support.
Further engagement with hapū is needed if a Whakaari memorial space is to be created in Whakatāne.
Whakatāne District Council’s Living Together Committee received a briefing from the Whakaari Memorial Steering Group at a meeting on Thursday.
Steering group members Whakatāne-Ōhope Community Board’s Carolyn Hamill and Mark Inman, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa general manager Romana Graham and Whakatāne District Council principal advisor Kay Borham, presented information about progress to date.
In late 2023, the community board began exploring options for the memorial for the December 9, 2019 eruption of Whakaari-White Island in which 22 people lost their lives and many more received life-changing injuries.
Early engagement with the rūnanga resulted in the formation of the steering group.
Through police family liaison officers, the group began communication with the Whakaari Whānau - families of those who died and those who were on the island at the time of the eruption and survived.
The feedback was in support of a permanent memorial space.
“The main focus for the Whakaari memorial is that it’s not just a sculpture, although there will probably be that component,” Hamill told Local Democracy Reporting.
“Discussion at the moment was about where an appropriate site is for the memorial. It may take some time to reach a good agreement about that.
“We had a lot of feedback from first responders that Kapu te Rangi would be a good site. But there is no line of sight to Whakaari because there are a lot of trees in the way. We haven’t ruled it out but it is lower down the list as that line of sight is quite important,” Hamill said.
In February last year, the community board set aside $40,000 seed funding for an initial design concept which is now in a holding fund with Eastern Bay Community Foundation.
Takutaimoana Harewira, who created the memorial statue placed on Whakaari-White Island in the aftermath of the disaster, and Brendon Law of Law Creative were selected to create the design concept. This was presented to the Whakaari Whānau at the five-year anniversary of the eruption last December for their approval.
A comprehensive fundraising campaign was planned for the memorial. This year’s Inman-Marshall fundraising events in Ōhope generated $90,000.
It was hoped that central government would provide a significant percentage of the funds required from its Memorials of National Significance fund.