Locally-owned pharmacy celebrates 30 years in 30 days

John’s Photo Pharmacy co-owner and pharmacist Rebecca Greaves (left) with the dispensary team. Photo / Supplied.

John’s Photo Pharmacy marks 30 years with 30 days of festivities

The merry month of May owes its origin to an Elizabethan poem that welcomes the start of summer in England. It might mark the end of autumn down under, but May’s definitely a month of merriment as John’s Photo Pharmacy celebrates 30 years in business in Tauranga.

What better way to mark 30 years than with 30 days of festivities, specials and daily draws. The entire team is in party mode – complete with cake. Co-owner and pharmacist Rebecca Greaves has a long history at John’s. Barring a short stint in Sydney, she has been a friendly face in the dispensary for 20 years – the past 10 as an owner.

The pharmacy’s namesake John Heale is still involved – just behind the scenes these days. Rebecca says he remains a mentor to all those pharmacists, technicians and interns who have come and gone – both here and other pharmacies he set up over the years. Theirs is a strong team – many longstanding and at least six who have left, for whatever reason, then returned. One person – six times!

As the flagship, John’s Photo Pharmacy remains an integral Tauranga landmark. The corner site on Cameron Road and Second Avenue has never changed; just the size and scale. When buying Alan Quin Photo Pharmacy in 1993, John renamed and rebranded – careful to keep the photographic element. A wise move, as Rebecca says film is making a resurgence and the photo lab now occupies an entire shop within the pharmacy.

The original store doubled its size in 1998, when John bought the shop next door, expanding again in 2001 to triple the floorspace. The familiar blue banner makes an impressive sight in Cameron Road – testament to years of dedication and adapting in an industry that has been tested – by competition, compliance and Covid – let alone Cameron Road’s traffic upheaval.

Commitment overrides it all, however. Rebecca says pharmacy is unique – particularly locally-owned pharmacies like John’s. It’s not simply the way they operate, but the way its people care. Healthcare is first and foremost. Everything around that supports its provision.

It begins by being available 364 days a year – open every day except Christmas for personal service. Technology is also pivotal to embrace the widest reach – with a website, Facebook, Instagram, phone, email and FAX. Yes, John’s Photo still has FAX connections with GPs and specialists. In consulting with and advising customers, Rebecca says they are closely involved with the medical fraternity to ensure the correct medications and dosages are made. Being local, Rebecca says it’s important that people’s scripts are handled as quickly as possible. They even do deliveries.

John’s herbal dispensary is another unique adjunct. Rebecca believes theirs is the only herbal dispensary incorporated within a pharmacy in the Bay of Plenty. It’s this multi-faceted approach and being closely involved with community that has driven John’s success. Being local, the profit remains local. Numerous groups also benefit – with John’s contributing to various support organisations, while Rebecca and her team often give talks to schools and clubs.

Thanks to this personal approach, customers come from far and wide. People can simply walk in and be confident about the advice from pharmacists – consultations on certain conditions freely available and scripts dispensed quickly and professionally.

Rebecca believes it’s important that people understand the cost behind scripts – charges that are mandated at government level; and also capped. While not free – apart for all children under 14 - charges average $5 per script, with a maximum of 20 individual items over a year per family unit.

That’s $2 a week. Rebecca puts that into perspective when categorising the trilemma of healthcare’s three pillars: quality, timeliness and price?

“What do you need to value your health? Or do you want a discount?”

Now, more than ever before, the value of local and all that entails cannot be emphasised enough.