Local mare Nasha Riva looking to continue good form in Tauranga meet

Nasha Riva winning at Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Locally trained Nasha Riva will contest the feature race, the 1600m Ray White Greerton Handicap, in Tauranga on Friday.

Fresh from success in winning the Thames Cup in Te Aroha 12 days ago, the 5-year-old mare will be looking to continue her good form on her home track.

To date Nasha Riva has recorded five wins, four of those at the Tauranga track.

Trainer Jim Pender has engaged the services of jockey Maso Hashizume who will claim 2kg meaning she will carry just 52kg, 10kg lighter than the topweight Go Nicholas.

Pender has already declared his intention to race her in the Auckland Cup in March so this race is the first in her preparation to step up in distance. Competition in the race though is strong, with the likes of Go Nicholas, Vichy and the Stephen Marsh trained Lincoln King.

Race day at Tauranga Racecourse. Photo / File

The 6-year-old has had 17 starts for five wins and has been unplaced only five times.

Watch this space, the 9-year-old who has won over $400,000, is in search of his first win in more than two years.

The eight race programme starts with a 2-year-old race at 12.12pm, while the only other local trainer with a horse entered is Antony Fuller, who has Speechmaker in Race 3 The Ray White 1400.

Speechmaker ran a strong race in Tauranga on January 2 and could well be in the finish again

Entry to the course is free but racegoers are being asked for a gold coin donation to assist Ronald McDonald House, the chosen charity of race day sponsors Ray White Real Estate.

Free children's entertainment and a punters club make for a great days entertainment which wraps up at 4.22pm.

- Supplied content