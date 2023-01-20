Local Focus: Xanadu Book Exchange home to 10 million books

Inside the second-hand book store where people lose track of time.

Tucked away in an industrial estate in Ashley Place, Pāpāmoa East, is Xanadu Book Exchange, a second-hand book store that attracts people from all over the world.

In the past week owner Briar Simons said people had visited the store from Australia, France, England and Canada.

Before opening the bookstore, Simons was well-known as a book trader around the Greerton markets, until her collection became too large.

“I used to do the markets and I wondered if I could find a location where I can just set up instead of packing and unpacking the car every weekend,” Simons said.

Eight years after opening her first store the book collection has grown so large, customer referrals come from some unexpected places.

“I get about 8000 in every two weeks and I would have at least 10 million books in the shop right now.

“A lot of the libraries send their customers to me because I have a lot of the earlier books in a series.

“Quite often someone will be looking to read a series, so they come to me for the beginning ones.”

Tauranga resident Donald Neal visits the store every few months.

“I read a lot of sci-fi and fantasy and this is the only place really that’s got the series of books that I read,” he said.

Aside from its vast collection, readers flock to the store for its customer service.

“Briar’s so knowledgeable about all the books she has,” Sharon Van Ameringen from Welcome Bay said.

“I’ve seen her find a book for my sister that we’d looked and looked for but couldn’t find and we talked to her and she said ‘oh yes I know where that is’ and found it straight away.”

Sharon Neal from Tauranga said Simons would do everything she could to help customers find a particular book or author. “I can find books to read here that I can’t find anywhere else.”

Simons receives around 4000 books a week, many from people looking to swap or trade.

“I give $1 credit per book and my books are $3, $4 or $5, so if someone brings in 10 books they can have two of my $5 books.

“If they’re popular books they’re $5. If the covers are a little bit tattered, I’ll make them $4 and if they’re less than up to popular grade I just make them $3.”

The only items not accepted are editions of Reader’s Digest and any item she’s already got too many of.

Since opening the book exchange eight years ago, the business has expanded with two new stores also in Ashley Place.

“Five years ago I opened a DVD, CD, jigsaw, records and games shop and that’s really doing well. People love jigsaws. The DVDs are still selling so well.

“Just four months ago I opened a new collectables shop which features bric-a-brac, furniture, jewellery, art and that’s started to take off now as well.”

Mount Maunganui resident Melissa Kuipers Von Lande enjoyed browsing the book aisles so much that she wanted to work in them.

“I’m back here on holiday from university and I was looking for a part-time job. I’ve been a customer here for a couple of years and adore the place. I saw Briar put an ad on Facebook wanting a part-timer and thought this is perfect for me.”

Some customers lose track of time while browsing the aisles, Simons said.

“There was one girl who came in at 9am and left at 4pm two days in a row. She spent two full days in my shop browsing and buying.

“Occasionally you find a couple round a corner having a bit of a canoodle and it’s like ‘OK guys, this is a book store’ I think some come for a bit of privacy in one of the aisles.”

It’s an all-consuming business, but Simons has no intention of giving it up anytime soon.

“I’ve still got another six years lease on all of my shops. When that time is up I’ll see how I feel and if I still feel as good as I do now I will continue and try to extend all my leases.”