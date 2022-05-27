Local Focus: Sue Grey on Candidate Camera

NZ Outdoors and Freedom party candidate Sue Grey discusses the big local issues on camera.

Sue Grey, a self-employed lawyer from Nelson who is also co-leader of the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party, moved to Tauranga for the byelection.

"The byelection was yet another reason why I needed to come here and be here and do whatever I can do to help this community thrive again," she said.

If elected, the first thing Grey would do for Tauranga is "invite everybody to come together and start talking to each other".

Watch the full Local Focus interview to find out where Grey sits on the city's biggest issues of transport, crime, and the rising cost of living.

Tauranga residents get to vote for their new Member of Parliament on June 18, following the resignation of National's Simon Bridges.

Advanced voting starts on June 4.