Junior surf comp relocated after damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Piha.

After Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread damage to Piha in West Auckland, Surfing New Zealand has relocated the third leg of the Billabong Grom Series to Tay Street in Mount Maungaui.

“The first event was in the Mount, the second was in Whangamatā and the third one was scheduled for Piha,” said Lee Ryan, Surfing New Zealand’s development coach.

“Obviously with the damage to Piha and the roads in, we had to reschedule so we’re at Tay Street this weekend.”

Ryan said access in and out of Piha, as well as emergency services still operating in the area, were the main reasons behind the last-minute call.

“There’s been a lot of damage to property, slips, and they’re still assessing all that damage.

“They just want the emergency services to be able to get in and out. They don’t want the influx of people to be there as well and we don’t even know if it’s safe – especially the roads.”

In the interests of safety, Surfing New Zealand decided to look for other locations rather than cancel the popular junior event.

The Coromandel was an option but it also suffered major damage from the cyclone.

“We wanted to keep the event on for this weekend as it’s been in the calendar for a while and people have flights booked from the South Island,” Ryan said.

Tauranga City Council also played a part in accommodating the event’s relocation.

“The main thing was Tauranga City Council giving us a permit. Normally we’d have to apply months in advance for a permit,” said Ryan.

The Billabong Grom Series Event 3 takes place this weekend at Tay Street beach.