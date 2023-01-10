Dramatic increase in funding means big things for skateboarding in Tauranga.

Following a successful debut at the Tokyo Olympics, the popularity of skateboarding is riding high.

While plans for a purpose-built “destination skatepark” are still on the drawing board, Tauranga City Council is upgrading three local skate spots to better suit all ages and abilities.

Brookfield resident Lucas Irwin learned to skate at Memorial Park but said when he started learning six years ago everything was “a bit big and scary”.

“I had to work my way up,” he said.

“You start off with kerbs and learn how to ollie up and down them before you come here and do that on a ledge.”

The new obstacles installed at Memorial Park have given Lucas more reasons to skate locally.

“The quarter ramp, A-frame, and the mini ramp have all helped because it’s pretty far away if you want to go and skate stuff like that.”

Initially announced in the long-term plan with a budget of $820,000, funding for the destination skatepark has now ballooned to $3.2 million.

“We’ve been lucky enough to receive just over $1 million from TECT and just under half a million from NZCT,” said Peter Fraser, Urban Spaces Project lead, Tauranga City Council.

Tauranga City Council was also successful in applying for funds from the Lotteries Grants Board to the tune of $520,000.

“What that means is we’ll be able to produce a slightly larger footprint than originally planned for,” said Fraser.

He said local skaters can expect to see a large flow bowl and skate ditch with a channel descending into a mini ramp. The new park, located opposite New World on Maunganui Rd, will also include a variety of street skate obstacles like stairs, ledges and ramps.

“We’re at a developed design stage and should be able to air that to the public early in the new year,” said Fraser.

While local skaters will have to wait until mid-2024 for the new park, upgrades to existing parks are already underway.

Memorial Park upgrades are complete and Parton Rd in Pāpāmoa is next in line.

“We’re going to remove the coping because it’s been problematic from a maintenance point of view,” said Fraser. “We’re going to make that into ‘noping’, a rolled edge which will be fun for all levels.”

For local skate coach Joe Swain upgrades to the facilities around the park are just as important as adding new obstacles.

“I’d love to see a stretch tent or a piece of fabric over an element of the skate park for rain and sun, especially for the UV levels.

“I think Parton Road is a good skate park for what the kids need here. Whether you build a third section that’s a bit more advanced, but I think for beginners to intermediate this is wonderful.”

For the Parton Road locals these improvements to the park have been a long time coming.

“I would add a rail, probably smooth out the concrete a bit and push in the coping,” 14 year-old Cooper Spratley said.

Zac Panton, 11, wants to see rails to do board slides on and also the coping fixed.

“Who wouldn’t like a bowl? Bowls are fun.”

For 14 year-old Te Puke resident Oliver Tindall, smooth ground and smaller obstacles to learn on are top of his wishlist.