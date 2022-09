Can you pronounce Māori place names? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori or Māori Language Week so Local Focus asked the people of Paeroa how the pronounce local Māori place names:

Will it be Hauraki or Howrakey?

Maybe Paeroa or Pierower?

Perhaps Karangahake or Kar-argh-ahhh?

Watch the video to see how many different versions we found in five minutes.

