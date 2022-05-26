Local Focus: Helen Houghton on Candidate Camera

New Conservative candidate Helen Houghton discusses the big issues facing Tauranga.

New Conservative co-leader Helen Houghton recently moved from Christchurch to Tauranga to run in the by-election.

She decided to move in order to "make a difference in the community" and said the fact that she's not a local "is not a negative as far as I can see".

When it comes to understanding the issues Tauranga residents face on a daily basis, Houghton said it doesn't take much to see what the issues are.

"You don't have to be a local," she said.

In this Local Focus interview, Houghton shares her views on the big issues of transport, crime, the cost of living and what makes her MP material.

Tauranga residents will vote for their new Member of Parliament on June 18, following the resignation of National's Simon Bridges.

Advance voting begins on June 4.