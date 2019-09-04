Long term councillor is gunning for the top job. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Mayoral candidate Angela O'Leary says the Hamilton City Council has made too many reckless decisions.

"Through the 10-year budget that we set, the mayor proposed to buy some buildings on Victoria St and put aside $7 million," she said. "Overwhelmingly, the people of Hamilton said, 'no, we don't want you to spend our money on that' and the majority of the council did not listen and purchased those buildings anyway."

O'Leary was elected to the council in 2007 but this is her first time running for mayor.

"I'm running for mayor because I think it's time we had experience in the top job," she said.

O'Leary was one of the 10 councillors caught up in Hamilton's V8 debacle In 2012, when the council terminated the V8 Supercars contract costing Hamilton $40m.

"There's a lot of information about that. I wasn't on council when the V8 decision was actually made, I came in as a new, green councillor," she said.

"I didn't really know what was going on at that time, I learned trial by fire."

