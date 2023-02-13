Mauao base track and Moturiki (Leisure Island) are closed due to high swells.

Cyclone Gabrielle is making its presence felt across the Bay of Plenty region, bringing with it large swells along the Pāpāmoa coastline.

Tauranga City Council has closed the Mauao base track and Moturiki (Leisure Island) due to high swells and has asked the public to stay away from the area for the duration of the storm.

“People must avoid walkways due to falling branches in these areas and take care when moving under any trees,” it said in a statement.

Fergusson Park, Kulim Park, Beach Road Reserve, Omanu Beach carpark and the Harrisons Cut Beach accessway have also been temporarily closed to the public.

Tauranga City Council has advised residents to have a “grab-bag ready with enough supplies for a few days” in case the area experiences power outages and disruption to roads and infrastructure.