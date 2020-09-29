Who’s best-suited to lead NZ out of recession? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The ongoing economic response to Covid-19 is the big talking point of this election.

In this Local Focus video, we asked three Bay of Plenty candidates what gives their party credibility to lead all New Zealanders out of a recession.

National candidate and former party leader Todd Muller said National's done it before and can do it again.

"2008, 2009 was a serious global financial crisis and we recovered New Zealand in a remarkable way – we didn't need to raise taxes, we got the economy back to ten thousand jobs and communities like this really benefited from that management of this economy," Muller said.