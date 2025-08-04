The district will elect a mayor and nine councillors from three general wards and the district’s first Māori ward, Waka Kai Uru.

Two community board areas only had as many candidates as there were seats.

Bevan Rakoia and Keith Wisnesky have been elected to the Kaimai East subdivision of the Ōmokoroa–Kaimai Community Board, and Sally Benning and Manvir Singh Mann to the Eastern seats of the Te Puke–East Community Board.

If Mann won the councillor seat he was also standing for, there would be a byelection to replace him in the Eastern seat, electoral officer Warwick Lampp said.

All other wards, boards and subdivisions of boards had enough candidates for a contest.

Residents will vote for a mayor, their ward councillors, and – except Matakana Island and Rangiwaea Island – their community board representatives.

Candidates for Western Bay of Plenty District mayor (1 vacancy)

Danielle Borell-Faa’soo

Danielle Borell-Faa'soo. Photo / Danielle Borell-Faa'soo

Borell-Faa’soo said she is committed to empowering youth and amplifying their voices in civic decision-making.

“The 18- to 28-year-olds are the lowest-enrolled demographic. I aim to raise awareness and encourage active participation in the electoral process.”

She said fostering a community that values youth input would ensure the Western Bay was “the place” to live, work and play.

“My whānau have held whenua [land] in Whakamārama for five generations, and we are committed to being here for the next five generations at least.”

Borell-Faa’soo is also standing in the Kaimai Ward.

Grant Dally

Grant Dally. Photo / Grant Dally

Grant Dally lives with his wife Rhonda, their daughter and 6-year-old grandson on a Te Puke lifestyle property.

He had a career background in engineering, sales and governance, and has been a councillor for nine years and a community board representative for 15 years.

“I’ve been active in grassroots creative, environmental and motorsport group governance for 25+ years.”

His platform included collaborative, inclusive leadership, public workshops and a focus on the basics: maintaining roads/reserves, fixing potholes effectively, clearing culverts, good planning for climate events, population growth, more houses and traffic.

He said the talk of amalgamation and Government intervention was concerning, and local democracy was “under threat”.

“I’ll keep fighting for the little guy and the big issues.”

Dally is also standing in the Maketu-Te Puke Ward.

James Denyer

James Denyer. Photo / James Denyer

The incumbent mayor, elected in 2022, Denyer said he sought re-election to bring experienced leadership at a “time of change in local government”.

“I want to continue to deliver on critical infrastructure and ongoing negotiations with central government are under way to achieve this.”

He said he had held community leadership roles including as president of Katikati Rotary, chair of Aongatete Forest Project and as a board member of Bay Conservation Alliance.

“I want to see efficient services, effective planning for our future, and sound financial management to deliver the best for our district and its people.”

John Holyoake

John Holyoake. Photo / George Novak

Holyoake stepped down as chief executive of the council in April after holding the role since mid-2021.

He said the experience meant he understood the challenges and opportunities facing Western Bay communities “better than anyone”.

These included rates adding to cost-of-living struggles and the high-growth region’s expensive infrastructure needs.

Holyoake said the council needed to be “smarter about how it spends your money”.

With 20 years’ executive leadership experience, he said he succeeded “through team” and strong relationships with the commercial sector, community, mana whenua and central government.

“I know what great governance looks like. Something our council is lacking. Something I can fix.”

Rodney Joyce

Rodney Joyce. Photo / Rodney Joyce

Joyce said the council faced “substantial change” in the next three years and “business as usual” was not sustainable.

“We must lower costs or you face paying a lot more through increased waters charges and higher rates.”

He said the district had strong, vibrant communities, and he and his family loved the district’s natural beauty and important rural sector.

Joyce said only efficient delivery of core services would ensure residents and local treasures were looked after. He had “consistently championed greater efficiency”.

Joyce is also standing in the Katikati Waihī Beach Ward.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / Margaret Murray-Benge

Murray-Benge said she was standing for mayor and councillor because the council needed to “refocus on people”.

She had more than 30 years in local government, with more than a decade of that representing Kaimai.

“I’ve fought for safer roads like SH29 and the Ōmokoroa intersection, pushed to keep rate increases under control, and stood firmly against wasteful spending.”

She pledged to speak up “even when it’s unpopular”.

Murray-Benge said she believed ratepayers were being “forgotten” after recent decisions about council-controlled organisations.

Reform was needed to protect ratepayers’ interest.

Murray-Benge is also standing in the Kaimai Ward.

Don Thwaites

Don Thwaites. Photo / John Borren

Thwaites, a long-time councillor, said his first priority was restoring accurate monthly financial reporting to councillors and ratepayers.

“Every dollar of the $140m+ spent annually must deliver for our district.”

He said he would control rates and bring them in line with inflation by returning to a focus on core council business.

That meant putting “the big five” first: roading, reserves and recreation, rainwater management, rubbish and libraries would come first.

He said regulatory costs (building inspections and consent compliance) must be monitored and cost-neutral.

Thwaites is also standing in the Kaimai Ward.

Suaree Borell

Suaree Borell. Photo / Suaree Borell

Suaree Borrel did not provide a statement but has previously said her ancestors have lived in Whakamārama for more than 130 years.

She listed housing infrastructure, roading and government reforms as her top priorities during her 2022 mayoral campaign.

Borrel is also standing in the Waka Kai Uru Ward.

Kaimai Ward (3 vacancies)

Drew Cowley

Drew Cowley. Photo / Drew Cowley

Cowley grew up in the Bay of Plenty region and returned to Te Puna with his family a decade ago. Actively involved in community advocacy through Priority Te Puna, he said he is passionate about the community and wants to see it thrive.

Cowley said he is committed to delivering outstanding and transparent results that contribute to the success of our district.

Tracey Coxhead

Tracey Coxhead. Photo / Tracey Coxhead

Coxhead said she enjoys working with the local community and is grateful to everyday people who speak up and take action, as listening helped guide her decisions.

Elected members genuinely want to make the district a better place and had dealt with difficult decisions thoughtfully. As a current councillor, there was unfinished work she would like to be part of.

Chris Dever

Chris Dever. Photo / Chris Dever

Dever said he brings a strong blend of rural roots and executive leadership in both business and government. He is the Ōmokoroa Community Board chairman and a Justice of the Peace, marriage celebrant and Rotarian.

He is calling for greater council transparency, smarter use of rates and better public engagement. He believes fast-growing areas like Ōmokoroa and Te Puna need reliable infrastructure, clean water and better transport.

Graeme Elvin

Graeme Elvin. Photo / Supplied

A former partner at Mackenzie Elvin, he said he is experienced in navigating complex legal issues.

Elvin is co-chair of the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation, chair of Te Puna Rugby Sports and Cultural Club and a former board member of Bay Venues, Northern Districts Cricket and the Chiefs. He said he would provide strong leadership and believed this has not been apparent, especially in decisions affecting the Kaimai Ward.

Murray Grainger

Murray Grainger. Photo / Murray Grainger

As a qualified resource management hearings chair with relevant university qualifications, Grainger said he understands issues that come to the council table.

His career spans central government, engineering consultancy, private small business and being a director of IT for a major UK charity. He has broad exposure to governance challenges and an understanding of the technology matters and challenges of council. Grainger said he would continue his nine-year record of service and delivery if elected.

Destiny Leaf

No photo or information provided.

Katikati-Waihī Beach Ward (2 vacancies)

John Clements

John Clements is running for a seat in the Katikati-Waihī Beach Ward for the 2025 Western Bay of Plenty District Council election. Photo / John Clements

As chair of the Katikati Community Board, Clements said he has focused on economic development, the environment and ratepayers.

The 33% rate increase over the past three years has impacted residents’ wellbeing, living costs and employment and he would focus on rate increases, core council responsibilities and protecting the environment. Clements has held senior roles in capital-intensive industries and run his own business, focusing on leadership, productivity and change management.

Allan Sole

Allan Sole. Photo / Allan Sole

A current Katikati-Waihī Beach Ward councillor, Sole is standing to give strong governance for the council.

With a background in business and years of governance experience, he said he brings practical knowledge and a people-first approach and works hard to listen and ensure people’s voices are heard while pushing for prioritising essential services before extras, with tighter control over spending and debt.

Sole does not support Māori wards, saying “unity, not division”.

Candice Thomas

Candice Thomas. Photo / Candice Thomas

Her hometown is Katikati. Thomas is a mother of three, a university graduate, a committee member and currently practising as a secondary school teacher.

She is also a board member for Ngāti Ranginui iwi as a marae representative.

Thomas said she has learned a lot about the lifestyles, local people, education systems, health standards, housing needs, community and public spaces within Katikati. Being a councillor was important because they were responsible for making good decisions.

Andy Earl

No photo or information provided.

Wayne Stevenson

No photo or information provided.

Maketū-Te Puke Ward (3 vacancies)

Shane Beech

Shane Beech. Photo / Shane Beech

Beech said he wants to be a strong, community-focused voice for the region. He is passionate about supporting residents, volunteers and community groups, and would advocate for smart, balanced growth that protects rural character and backs the vital agricultural and horticultural sectors.

Beech said the district needs improved infrastructure, sustainable development and responsible use of rates.

John Bowden

John Bowden. Photo / John Bowden

Bowden owns a business in Te Puke with his wife Tash and children. They are involved in the community through business, health, sport and recreation.

Bowden said he is driven and goal-orientated and will particularly focus on the basics of roads, water, rates and public spaces. Resources must be used wisely and prudently during these tough economic times to make sure the needs of the community are met, he said.

Manvir Singh Mann. Photo / Supplied

Manvir Singh Mann

Mann said he believes he has what it takes to serve Te Puke and its people in the right manner. As a young person, he said he has a productive and creative approach to issues, whether that was traffic, infrastructure or spending locals’ hard-earned money sensibly and responsibly.

Andy Wichers

Andy Wichers. Photo / Andy Wichers

Serving a term on the council had broadened Wicher’s understanding of local governance, equipping him to serve more effectively. He has a background in farming, trades and business ownership, with directorships in engineering and horticulture plus many years of school governance.

Wicher said he is well prepared for navigating upcoming changes such as the waters reform, pending legislative reform and appointing a new chief executive for the organisation.

Laura Rae

No photo or information provided.

Waka Kai Uru Māori Ward (1 vacancy)

Carlton Bidois

Suaree Borell

Darlene Dinsdale

The candidates did not provide photos or information.

Community boards

Katikati Community Board (4 vacancies)

John Clements

Barry Ebert

Anne Henry

Norm Mayo

Annie McClenaghan

James Sayer

Puran Singh

Candice Thomas

Maketū Community Board (4 vacancies)

Sue Elliot

Weina Moko

Stephan Simpson

Cecil (Moki) Thomas

Leni (Beau) Walters

Aleisha Waterhouse

Waihī Beach Community Board (4 vacancies)

Ross Goudie

Heather Guptill

Annette Inglis

Gail Kelly

Nicky Mowat

Wayne Stevenson

Ōmokoroa Community Board Subdivision (2 vacancies)

Chris Dever

Allan Hughes

Murray Marshall

Kaimai West Community Board Subdivision (2 vacancies)

Tina Akuhata

Cherie Palm

Tania Tuhakaraina

Kaimai East Community Board Subdivision (2 vacancies)

Bevan Rakoia

Keith Wisnesky

Te Puke Community Board Subdivision (3 vacancies)

Kassie Ellis

Dale Snell

Karen Summerhays

Marara Williams

Eastern Community Board Subdivision (2 vacancies)

Sally Benning

Manvir Singh Mann.

Key dates

September 9 – Voting opens

– Voting opens September 9–22 – Voting papers delivered to enrolled voters

– Voting papers delivered to enrolled voters October 7 – Final day to post your vote in a NZ Post box

– Final day to post your vote in a NZ Post box October 11 at midday – Voting closes

Who can vote in the Western Bay of Plenty election

You must:

Be aged 18 or older

Be a New Zealand citizen, a permanent resident or hold a valid resident’s visa

Hold a visa that does not require you to leave New Zealand within a specified time

Have lived in New Zealand, continuously, at any time for one year or more

Have lived at your current Western Bay address for more than a month.

You might also be eligible if you are:

A non-resident ratepayer who has applied for enrolment on the ratepayer roll

A resident outside Western Bay nominated by a firm, company, corporation or society paying rates on a property in Western Bay of Plenty.

How to enrol to vote in the election

You can check if you are enrolled or enrol via vote.nz.

If you can’t enrol online, you can have an enrolment form emailed or posted for you to sign and return. You can also call 0800 367656 to arrange an enrolment form, or text 3676 to have a form posted to you.

Completed forms can be emailed to enrol@vote.nz or posted to the Electoral Commission.

How to vote in the election

A voting pack should arrive in your letterbox from September 9 if you are enrolled.

Vote by filling out the form, popping it into the free return envelope in the pack and posting it or dropping it into an orange voting bin at Western Bay Four Squares, supermarkets and community hubs.

Anyone posting their vote will need to do so before October 7. Voting papers can also be dropped off, in their envelopes, Western Bay libraries and service centres.

