Four current councillors – Grant Dally, Rodney Joyce, Margaret Murray-Benge and Don Thwaites – have also put their hands up for the mayoralty, along with newcomers Danielle Borell-Faa’soo and Suaree Borell. Borell, Thwaites, Murray-Benge and Joyce also ran for mayor in 2022.
Candidate nominations for the October 11 election closed on Friday, with 55 people running for 33 positions – down from 69 candidates for 32 positions in 2022.
The district will elect a mayor and nine councillors from three general wards and the district’s first Māori ward, Waka Kai Uru.
Two community board areas only had as many candidates as there were seats.
Bevan Rakoia and Keith Wisnesky have been elected to the Kaimai East subdivision of the Ōmokoroa–Kaimai Community Board, and Sally Benning and Manvir Singh Mann to the Eastern seats of the Te Puke–East Community Board.
If Mann won the councillor seat he was also standing for, there would be a byelection to replace him in the Eastern seat, electoral officer Warwick Lampp said.
He had a career background in engineering, sales and governance, and has been a councillor for nine years and a community board representative for 15 years.
“I’ve been active in grassroots creative, environmental and motorsport group governance for 25+ years.”
His platform included collaborative, inclusive leadership, public workshops and a focus on the basics: maintaining roads/reserves, fixing potholes effectively, clearing culverts, good planning for climate events, population growth, more houses and traffic.
He said the talk of amalgamation and Government intervention was concerning, and local democracy was “under threat”.
“I’ll keep fighting for the little guy and the big issues.”
She listed housing infrastructure, roading and government reforms as her top priorities during her 2022 mayoral campaign.
Borrel is also standing in the Waka Kai Uru Ward.
Kaimai Ward (3 vacancies)
Drew Cowley
Cowley grew up in the Bay of Plenty region and returned to Te Puna with his family a decade ago. Actively involved in community advocacy through Priority Te Puna, he said he is passionate about the community and wants to see it thrive.
Cowley said he is committed to delivering outstanding and transparent results that contribute to the success of our district.
Coxhead said she enjoys working with the local community and is grateful to everyday people who speak up and take action, as listening helped guide her decisions.
Elected members genuinely want to make the district a better place and had dealt with difficult decisions thoughtfully. As a current councillor, there was unfinished work she would like to be part of.
Chris Dever
Dever said he brings a strong blend of rural roots and executive leadership in both business and government. He is the Ōmokoroa Community Board chairman and a Justice of the Peace, marriage celebrant and Rotarian.
He is calling for greater council transparency, smarter use of rates and better public engagement. He believes fast-growing areas like Ōmokoroa and Te Puna need reliable infrastructure, clean water and better transport.
A former partner at Mackenzie Elvin, he said he is experienced in navigating complex legal issues.
Elvin is co-chair of the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation, chair of Te Puna Rugby Sports and Cultural Club and a former board member of Bay Venues, Northern Districts Cricket and the Chiefs. He said he would provide strong leadership and believed this has not been apparent, especially in decisions affecting the Kaimai Ward.
Murray Grainger
As a qualified resource management hearings chair with relevant university qualifications, Grainger said he understands issues that come to the council table.
His career spans central government, engineering consultancy, private small business and being a director of IT for a major UK charity. He has broad exposure to governance challenges and an understanding of the technology matters and challenges of council. Grainger said he would continue his nine-year record of service and delivery if elected.
As chair of the Katikati Community Board, Clements said he has focused on economic development, the environment and ratepayers.
The 33% rate increase over the past three years has impacted residents’ wellbeing, living costs and employment and he would focus on rate increases, core council responsibilities and protecting the environment. Clements has held senior roles in capital-intensive industries and run his own business, focusing on leadership, productivity and change management.
Allan Sole
A current Katikati-Waihī Beach Ward councillor, Sole is standing to give strong governance for the council.
With a background in business and years of governance experience, he said he brings practical knowledge and a people-first approach and works hard to listen and ensure people’s voices are heard while pushing for prioritising essential services before extras, with tighter control over spending and debt.
Sole does not support Māori wards, saying “unity, not division”.
Candice Thomas
Her hometown is Katikati. Thomas is a mother of three, a university graduate, a committee member and currently practising as a secondary school teacher.
She is also a board member for Ngāti Ranginui iwi as a marae representative.
Thomas said she has learned a lot about the lifestyles, local people, education systems, health standards, housing needs, community and public spaces within Katikati. Being a councillor was important because they were responsible for making good decisions.
Beech said he wants to be a strong, community-focused voice for the region. He is passionate about supporting residents, volunteers and community groups, and would advocate for smart, balanced growth that protects rural character and backs the vital agricultural and horticultural sectors.
Beech said the district needs improved infrastructure, sustainable development and responsible use of rates.
John Bowden
Bowden owns a business in Te Puke with his wife Tash and children. They are involved in the community through business, health, sport and recreation.
Bowden said he is driven and goal-orientated and will particularly focus on the basics of roads, water, rates and public spaces. Resources must be used wisely and prudently during these tough economic times to make sure the needs of the community are met, he said.
Manvir Singh Mann
Mann said he believes he has what it takes to serve Te Puke and its people in the right manner. As a young person, he said he has a productive and creative approach to issues, whether that was traffic, infrastructure or spending locals’ hard-earned money sensibly and responsibly.
Serving a term on the council had broadened Wicher’s understanding of local governance, equipping him to serve more effectively. He has a background in farming, trades and business ownership, with directorships in engineering and horticulture plus many years of school governance.
Wicher said he is well prepared for navigating upcoming changes such as the waters reform, pending legislative reform and appointing a new chief executive for the organisation.
If you can’t enrol online, you can have an enrolment form emailed or posted for you to sign and return. You can also call 0800 367656 to arrange an enrolment form, or text 3676 to have a form posted to you.
Completed forms can be emailed to enrol@vote.nz or posted to the Electoral Commission.
How to vote in the election
A voting pack should arrive in your letterbox from September 9 if you are enrolled.
Vote by filling out the form, popping it into the free return envelope in the pack and posting it or dropping it into an orange voting bin at Western Bay Four Squares, supermarkets and community hubs.
Anyone posting their vote will need to do so before October 7. Voting papers can also be dropped off, in their envelopes, Western Bay libraries and service centres.
