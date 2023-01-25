The Hub Te Puke general manager Scott Nicholson. Photo / Talia Parker

Last week’s food price figures showing that food prices were 11.3 per cent higher in December 2022 than they were a year earlier will come as no surprise to those dealing with the fallout.

The rise was the biggest annual food price increase in 32 years according to Stats NZ. Fruit and vegetable prices were up 23 per cent year on year.

It is just one of many factors that is making life difficult for a lot of families at the start of 2023.

Bay Financial Mentors offer budget advice at The Hub Te Puke.

Manager Shirley McCombe says January is a tough time of year because families have the cost of returning to school and they are still feeling the impacts of Christmas.

The post-Christmas impact can come from gifts placed on credit or store cards or buy now, pay later and food costs for extra family and children at home.

“This year, with the rising costs of living, we are expecting this to be even tougher for many,” says Shirley.

“Food costs can be greater for those in Te Puke without transport, as they are limited to Countdown and New World for their shopping. Accommodation can be more expensive as zoning can impact on the level of accommodation support available from Work and Income.”

The flip side, she says, is that Te Puke is an incredibly generous community and has a wonderful resource in The Hub.

“Our organisation is at The Hub three days per week and will soon be moving to four.”

Many clients are referred by Poutiri Trust, Ngā Kākano Foundation and other organisations in the area.

“We are all committed to working together to get the best outcome for the community.

“We encourage everyone to come and see us as there are many, many ways to reduce costs, get assistance and manage money more efficiently. We run education programmes and everything is free.”

Bay Financial Mentors manager Shirley McCombe. Photo / Supplied





The Hub Te Puke operates the local foodbank and offers other services including advice and advocacy. General manager Scott Nicholson says the organisation has “hit the ground running” in 2023.

“Unsurprisingly, demand is up and it is also up in terms of parts of the community we haven’t seen before,” he says, referring to an increase in the number of working people seeking help.

“It’s driven by two things — the cost of living, specifically food, and also housing costs.”

Scott says The Hub has a range of options when it comes to food support that are available by referral from its partners.

He says so far this year, the expected impact of back to school costs on families’ finances has not become evident.

Poutiri Wellness Centre CEO Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford says Covid is still having an impact in the community, with Poutiri providing support for those affected.

“We are nowhere near as busy as when Covid first hit, but it’s still steady,” she says.

“People should continue to keep themselves well, be mindful if they’ve got any cold or flu symptoms to stay at home and to RAT test and, if they are struggling in terms of access to food or if it’s financially difficult if they are having to be off work and don’t have leave availability, then we can support them.”

The support is often in collaboration with The Hub and the Daily Charitable Trust that is providing cooked frozen meals for distribution.

Kirsty says families who have sought support have also been returning “quite regularly”.

“That’s more to do with the cost of living which is quite difficult for them. We’ve connected with them because of Covid, but the challenges of increased rent and petrol and things, once Covid is over, are still really present for them so The Hub and Poutiri have been working on how we can provide support.”

Poutiri administers the Ministry of Social Development’s community connector service that has some financial support for people struggling post-Covid to help them get back on their feet.

“We are really concerned it can be an expensive time of year coming off the back of Christmas and then school uniforms and stationery, so we’re, as a team, just trying to do what we can to support families that are genuinely struggling and would just encourage them not to be shy and get in touch.”

Scott says the various community organisations complement one another.

He says last month The Hub distributed more food through other community organisations than it did direct to the community.

“If we had to do it all in terms of interfacing with everyone in the community, we haven’t got the team to carry that load.”

Tips from Bay Financial Mentors

■ Meal plans help to reduce waste and leftovers can become lunch.

■ Be smart about purchasing. Look at the items below eye level, often that is where the best prices are.

■ Don’t be afraid to try the supermarket brands — they are often just as good and can be a fraction of the cost.

■ Don’t be afraid to buy frozen veges. They are still full of nutrients and you tend to waste less.

■ Shop seasonally.

■ Don’t decide what you want and go shopping — look in the fridge and cupboards and decide what you can make from what you have.

■ Freeze leftovers for those days you don’t feel like cooking — takeaways really eat into your food budget.

■ Don’t shop when you are hungry.

■ Use rice and pasta to make meat dishes go further.

■ If you are not sure how to make food from scratch, contact your local community centre. They can connect you with providers who can help. It’s healthier and cheaper.

There are organisations that can help if you are struggling. Don’t be afraid to ask

With regard to other costs:

■ Go through your statements — many people are paying for things they shouldn’t, eg insurance for a vehicle you have sold

■ Take control of debt — this is often the issue that derails our clients

■ Plan — put money aside each we in a separate account and plan so that large bills don’t throw you (like car repairs or rates) and prepare for Christmas, returning to school and other expenses.

■ Most of all — ask for support. We will advocate for clients, negotiate on their behalf and create a plan that we can work on together to help them through. No cost, no judgment and totally confidential.