The former Welcome Bay Sports Bar and Grill aka Welcome Bay Tavern is now operating as an alcohol-free Welcome Bay Pool Hall. Photo / Sandra Conchie
The Welcome Bay Sports Bar and Grill lost its liquor licence after alcohol law breaches.
It was reopened as an alcohol-free pool hall but has now lost its licence to have pokie machines.
The Department of Internal Affairs said the licence was automatically surrendered and it was not satisfied the venue met requirements.
A tavern that became a pool hall after being stripped of its liquor licence has now lost its licence to continue operating pokie machines.
The Welcome Bay Sports Bar and Grill, also known as the Welcome Bay Tavern, lost its liquor licence in March after various liquor law breaches, including its attached bottle shop selling alcohol to an underage person.
The venue is owned by For Brothers Ltd, the sole director of which is Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal of Pāpāmoa.
He and the other shareholders, Gurwinder Bains and Parminder Singh, own various other Bay of Plenty businesses.
“Akarana Community Trust applied to DIA just two working days before the original 28-day deadline and were given an extra month’s inactivity to allow us to make a full and fair assessment of its application.”
A new licence application for the venue to operate gaming machines could be made “at any time”.
Akarana Community Trust spokesman Janu Singh said the trust “never intended” to operate the original 18 gaming machines at the pool hall, but had proposed to keep two machines running during pool competitions.
Singh said the DIA was concerned about the risk of minors having access to these machines and Akarana intended to address this by making the entire venue R18.
Singh said the DIA had issued a “proposed decision” 16 minutes before the licence was deemed to be surrendered.
In his opinion: “Akarana has had insufficient time to respond and address the department’s concerns, and the right to host gaming machines at the venue is not lost.
“Having the ability to play a gaming machine in an alcohol-free environment should be seen as a positive, not a negative.”
Problem Gambling Foundation spokeswoman Andree Froude said she had earlier raised concerns with DIA if the licensee was allowed to retain its gaming licence give breaches of alcohol host responsibilities.
Froude said she was “thrilled” by the DIA decision as it sent a clear message to all licensees.
Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.