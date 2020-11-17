Lion Foundation grant thousands to local organisations

FILE

Bay of Plenty organisations have received a boost in the latest round of grants from the Lion Foundation.

The foundation's regional grants committee for the Bay of Plenty met in early November and awarded $427,568 to local organisations.

The total amount awarded across the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region for November was $1,007,448 with the total granted New Zealand wide $3,675,230.

Included in those grants were:

Anglican Church of Raukakare Restoration and Preservation Trust - $35,000 towards re-roofing the church.

Opotiki Kindergarten - $3743 for a new shade sail over the swing area.

Lynmore Playcentre - $10,000 towards their kitchen renovation

Alzheimers Society Tauranga - $10,000 towards operating costs

Bowls Bay of Plenty - $17,500 towards operating costs

Homes of Hope Charitable Trust - $10,062 towards exterior painting of the home

Merivale School - $30,000 towards a senior playground

Tennis Western BoP - $12,000 towards operating costs

Bay of Plenty Sikh Society of NZ - $115,162 towards wheelchair access ramp to the temple

Priority One Western Bay of Plenty - $20,000 towards salaries

Port Ohope Yacht Club - $15,500 towards laser sail boats

Whakatane High School - $15,000 towards fitness equipment and travel and

accommodation costs

Bay of Plenty Rowing Association - $20,000 towards salaries