Lion Foundation grant thousands to local organisations

Bay of Plenty organisations have received a boost in the latest round of grants from the Lion Foundation.
The foundation's regional grants committee for the Bay of Plenty met in early November and awarded $427,568 to local organisations.
The total amount awarded across the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region for November was $1,007,448 with the total granted New Zealand wide $3,675,230.
Included in those grants were:
Anglican Church of Raukakare Restoration and Preservation Trust - $35,000 towards re-roofing the church.
Opotiki Kindergarten - $3743 for a new shade sail over the swing area.
Lynmore Playcentre - $10,000 towards their kitchen renovation
Alzheimers Society Tauranga - $10,000 towards operating costs
Bowls Bay of Plenty - $17,500 towards operating costs
Homes of Hope Charitable Trust - $10,062 towards exterior painting of the home
Merivale School - $30,000 towards a senior playground
Tennis Western BoP - $12,000 towards operating costs
Bay of Plenty Sikh Society of NZ - $115,162 towards wheelchair access ramp to the temple
Priority One Western Bay of Plenty - $20,000 towards salaries
Port Ohope Yacht Club - $15,500 towards laser sail boats
Whakatane High School - $15,000 towards fitness equipment and travel and
accommodation costs
Bay of Plenty Rowing Association - $20,000 towards salaries