Lion Foundation awards more than $540,000 to Bay of Plenty organisations

The Lion Foundation has awarded $546,807 to more than 40 sporting and community groups in the Bay of Plenty.

The Lion Foundation WaiBop Regional Grants Committee met in early October and approved the following grants:

• Kawerau District Council - $50,000 towards costs of King of the Mountain and Christmas in the Park.

• Waterwheel Historic Trust - $5,000 towards insurance and storage costs.

• Woodlands Community Hall Charitable Trust - $20,000 towards replacement windows and doors.

• Rotorua Golf Club - $10,000 towards install of wheelchair ramp and toilet upgrades.

• Selwyn School - $10,000 towards bikes for the Bikes in Schools programme.

• The National Kiwi Recovery Trust - $10,000 towards rent costs.

• Bike Taupō Advocacy Group - $3,950 towards new signage.

• CCS Disability Action BoP - $15,000 towards IT support.

• Lifechurch Tauranga Trust - $7,000 towards new carpet.

• NZ Garden & Art Fest Trust - $10,000 towards security costs.

• Ōtūmoetai Intermediate - $20,000 towards a new sport canopy.

• Tauranga Squash Rackets Club - $50,000 towards construction costs.

• No 3 District Federation of NZ Soccer - $110,000 towards salaries.

• Te Kura O Te Moutere O Makana - $12,500 towards new artificial turf.

• Te Puke Lawn Tennis Club - $20,000 towards junior coaching.

• Waimana School - $17,600 towards new teaching technology.

• Triathlon Tauranga - $4,500 towards race marshals for Tinman Tri.

• Impact Gymsport Academy - $5,000 towards rent costs.

• Tauranga City Brass Band - $7,500 towards band hall renovations.