Five liquor stores across the wider Tauranga area caught selling booze to minors have had their licences to sell alcohol suspended for two days next month with another three suspension decisions pending.
Liquorland CBD Tauranga, Bottle Craft Te Puna, Avenue Liquor Centre, Papamoa Liquor Centre and Super Liquor Te Puke have all lost their right to sell alcohol for 48 hours.
Manager certificates at four of the five stores – Liquorland CBD Tauranga, Bottle Craft Te Puna, Papamoa Liquor Centre and Super Liquor Te Puke – have also been suspended for 28 days next month.
The suspensions were ordered by the independent Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) after controlled purchase operations involving underage volunteers on March 8 or 9.
In its written decisions, the authority said the duty managers involved admitted they had not asked the volunteer’s age, their date of birth nor if they had any suitable form of identification.
The breaches of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act occurred during joint compliance operations by Tauranga City Council’s licensing inspectors and a Tauranga police alcohol harm prevention co-ordinator.
The suspensions have sparked calls for “greater accountability and oversight” of off-licence premises and stricter licensing criteria for duty managers from Tauranga alcohol harm expert Dr Tony Farrell.
The council, which sought the eight suspensions, has confirmed the number of compliance failures during controlled purchase operations had more than doubled in two years.
He said retailers who sold alcohol had a responsibility to “uphold the law and protect young people from these risks” and failing to check ID was a “serious breach” of that duty.
For many large retail outlets, a two-day closure may be “little more” than an inconvenience.
Farrell said he supported “mandatory training and stricter licensing criteria” for duty managers, regular controlled purchase operations and a graduated penalty system that included longer suspensions.
He said the broader issue was that off-licence alcohol sales were “widely accessible and heavily marketed”, particularly to vulnerable populations, including youth.
“A national approach to reducing alcohol availability and advertising exposure is urgently needed.”
Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said it was the responsibility of liquor outlets to work within the law and conditions of their licence.
“I am aware that most licence holders have appropriate systems in place to ensure they do. However, those who fail to comply should be expected to face the full consequences of their offending.”
McKee said she regularly met with stakeholders with a range of interests and views on alcohol licensing.
“We are looking at many parts of the [Sale and Supply of Alcohol] act that can address harm reduction, but also note an overall reduction in alcohol consumption generally.”
Licence suspension periods
Super Liquor Te Puke off-licence suspension from 9am on May 3 to 9am on May 5
Liquorland CBD Tauranga, Papamoa Liquor Centre, Bottle Craft Te Puna and Avenue Liquor Centre off-licence suspensions from 9am on May 4 to 9am on May 6.
Manager certificate suspensions for Liquorland CBD Tauranga, Papamoa Liquor Centre, Bottle Craft Te Puna and Super Liquor Te Puke from May 5 to June 1.
