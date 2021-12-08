Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Why is Scott Watson still languishing behind bars?

3 minutes to read
Scott Watson in the High Court at Christchurch in 2015. Photo / John Kirk-Anderson

Scott Watson in the High Court at Christchurch in 2015. Photo / John Kirk-Anderson

Bay of Plenty Times

During the high tide of Witchcraft trials in the 15th and 16th centuries, the only way an accused person could avoid execution by being burnt alive was to confess to being a Witch or Wizard,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.