Letters to the editor: Visitor to Tauranga shocked by state of area

A motorist wants to know why there's a road toll on Tauranga's Takitimu Drive. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

As a visitor to Tauranga, several things shock me. Recently, west of McLaren Falls on SH29, there were five wrecked cars, which was a horrible sight, as people steal parts from them. Have we become a Third World country? Why is there a toll on Takitimu Drive? This mostly single-lane 5-kilometre road has bumps and sumps, is not divided for safety, has many road cones and is in poor condition. Why do locals put up with this poor road and have to pay to use it?

I agree with your correspondent Boris Sokratov.

The issue of security of a place to live is one of the huge game-changers that would repay the investment many times over.

The answer is quite simple.

Remove housing as an accumulator of wealth.

Government should co-own houses, with any equity or interest rate subsidies repaid on the sale of a house.

There are other answers as well. However, they are unpalatable to the banks and investors.

We pay the social price for market-driven housing policies. These cost more than what they provide.

- Paul Cronin, Katikati

