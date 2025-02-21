This cost (I gather) $60m and I estimate it would be of about the same scale as a second bridge at Turret Rd. And they wouldn’t have to close the road. There is good access to both ends of the bridge and room to launch or lift the concrete carriageway into position.

Can I just add that the four-laning of 15th Ave must include Turret Rd and the Hairini causeway, and should be covered by, but secondary to the bridge construction.

Dan Russell

Tauranga

Before 15th Ave was 15th Ave

As a born and bred Tauranga resident, I was interested in the Feb 20 front page regarding the traffic problems on 15th Ave to Welcome Bay.

As a child, I lived in 15th Ave, then called Hunter St. Our home was built by my builder father Joe Boyle, who was employed by Beazley Homes for many years.

It was on the corner of 15th Ave and Alexander St and remains in good condition today, although the original large site has been subdivided.

All the homeowners in the area found it necessary to have a gate at the front of their properties as Welcome Bay farmers would drive their cows up Hunter St on foot through to the stockyards in Judea.

Hairini Bridge in those days was a one-way wooden bridge with passing bays.

My father was a foreman for Beazley Homes who advertised — “Beazleys Build Bonny Bungalows”. They also built state houses and many still remain.

Prior to 15th Ave becoming the main road — Robert St (14th Ave) was the main road used by traffic including the road services buses.

However, now, as residents of Greenwood Park Retirement Village, my husband and I have to deal with the traffic on 15th Ave as described in your article.

Trish Simpson (nee Boyle)

Welcome Bay

Wrong road

Bruce Cotterill is right, we do need to get New Zealand “back on track”, but which track? (Feb 15).

He is seemingly attracted to what US President Donald Trump is doing — destroying American democracy and introducing fascism. Does he really want us to go down that road?

Does he really want us controlled by a solipsist and a bunch of billionaires? I seem to remember that Hitler made the trains run on time and revived the German economy by rearming — but he also started WWII.

It is hardly surprising we are in a recession given the actions the coalition Government has taken to cut spending and investment. However, you cannot just conjure up growth.

Economic growth requires investment of both time and money and a strategy. There is absolutely no sign Christopher Luxon is interested in either.

Companies borrow money to grow, people borrow money to buy a house, countries borrow to invest in infrastructure so that the economy can grow, create wealth, raise more in tax and repay the borrowing – it really is very simple.

On the opposite page, Liam Dann talks about the “voodoo economics” promoted by Reagan and Thatcher. Yes, that created economic growth, but the real benefits went to the wealthy and we are now paying the price with the rise and rise of the billionaires.

I know which road we should be going down and it is certainly not the one Mr Trump is on. Be very careful what you wish for.

Julian Fitter

Katikati

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz