Mount Maunganui

Street dining fees

I would just like to join in with the food service providers at the Mount and say that I agree fully with their complaints against being charged extra for attracting people to the area.

We are all aware of the need for money to look after the city but when you have in my view totally wasted several millions on a carpark that remains a white elephant and driven people away from the the city centre and turned it into dead zone full of empty shops and nowhere to park, you have little right to extract more from ratepayers by penalising those who are struggling to make a go of it in these troublesome times.

Think again please.

Richard O’Brien

Katikati

Headlights help

For various reasons, I do quite a lot of driving on the open road and it astonishes me how many cars drive around at high speed, in poor light, with no headlights on. When questioned about this, the drivers typically say, “I could see perfectly well without lights on”.

But that is not the point: yes, headlights can help drivers see, but at least as important, they enable cars to be seen. In poor light – in the early morning, in the early evening, or in the fog – driving with headlights on permits cars to be seen hundreds of metres earlier than is the case without headlights on.

If driving at the speed limit on the open road, approaching a car also being driven at the speed limit, the gap between the two cars is closing at 200km/h. Having headlights on can make a life-saving difference.

Don Brash

Tauranga

