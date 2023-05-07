An artist impression of what a proposed stadium at Tauranga Domain could look like. Image / Supplied

Opinion

I would just like to add my name to those who object to the building of a sports stadium in an area that is ill-suited for it.

We already have a stadium - it’s across the Maungatapu Bridge.

The domain is a lovely, leafy, gentle reminder of our city’s past, where our fallen are remembered and the trees that shelter the green playing fields still do so with natural kind dignity.

Besides, if we can find this sort of money to throw around that this proposal demands then let’s spend it on helping out the homeless who are forced to find shelter in shop doorway or on other more socially needful projects.

Richard O’Brien

Katikati

Head hits should be illegal

Rugby is trying to think of ways to stop players suffering head knocks and brain damage.

In boxing, the aim is to damage the brain and sometimes the fighter will fall over while thousands of people watch on.

Even animals are not treated like this.

I cannot understand why punching the head was not made illegal years ago.

George Eising

Tauranga

Road takeovers ‘disgusting’

The behaviour of those taking over the roads is disgusting.

What is worse is that even when police manage to charge them, the culprits know it will be a slap on the hand.

When is this going to stop?

Their bikes and cars should be crushed so they lose what they love.

Bring back Crusher Collins.

Eileen Courtney-McDowell

Cable Bay









