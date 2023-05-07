Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Tauranga Domain should be left as a reminder of city’s past

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
An artist impression of what a proposed stadium at Tauranga Domain could look like. Image / Supplied

An artist impression of what a proposed stadium at Tauranga Domain could look like. Image / Supplied

Opinion

I would just like to add my name to those who object to the building of a sports stadium in an area that is ill-suited for it.

We already have a stadium

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times