Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Tauranga city looking scruffy; developing good government

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Readers say long grass is making Tauranga look scruffy. Photo / Mead Norton

Readers say long grass is making Tauranga look scruffy. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION:

“Tauranga City Council has dropped the ball, in my view, and because of the long grass in our reserves, we can’t find it.

The meaning of recreation, a word used to define a reserve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times