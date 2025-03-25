I also learnt then about solid and broken white lines and how they work.

I’ve never seen any education on them either.

Since I sat my licence many things have changed, but have we been made aware of them? No.

Saying that people should obey the road rules is fine, but fining them is not the answer, it’s education that works.

May I suggest the Herald/Bay of Plenty Times runs an education programme on road rules.

Ian Manson

Tauranga

School lunches

I’m familiar with school lunches, as a school bus driver.

You can tell how well-loved a child is by the size and character of the lunchbox.

You can also tell when playground supervision has been wanting, children board the home bus hungry, with a full lunchbox because they’ve not had a quiet sit-down period at lunchtime.

But one thing is clear to any parent with an IQ worth mentioning.

In my view if a lunch is made without any care, attention, or variety, or dare I say it, any sign of love, then that food is worth very little.

To say otherwise would be to say that we could feed children like dairy calves off a rotary feeder tank.

So if your political viewpoint obscures your objectivity in the matter, stand back and think a little.

Maybe get off the keyboard and offer to the school committee to help out.

Graham Crooks

Pyes Pā

Good Samaritans

To the very kind young people who assisted me when I tripped and fell on Victoria Rd last Monday, your help and advice was greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.

God Bless you all.

To the doctor, nurse and staff at A&E at Tauranga Hospital, thank you for your kind attention and thoroughness in treating my injuries. I am well on the way to recovery.

Terry Downey

Mount Maunganui

