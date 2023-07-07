Julian Batchelor speaks at a Stop Co-Governance meeting. Photo / NZME

Re the planned protest against a democratic protest meeting (News, July 5).

Julian Batchelor has gone to great personal effort throughout New Zealand explaining what he believes are the dangers of co-governance.

In other towns, protesters have disrupted and indeed stopped Batchelor’s meetings so I believe it is natural that attendees are now vetted.

I attended one a few weeks ago. There were many people who I presumed to be Māori or Polynesian there. Some asked questions. All were respectful.

Co-governance, the way that it is being touted by the Labour Government, will not work.

In my view, it could lead to 1970s Northern Ireland-type clashes.

Robert James

Tauranga

Retailers should band together

Having come back from an overseas holiday, I expected to find large parts of Cameron Rd completed and open to normal road use.

Not a fat chance. I believe it is worse. Having once had a retail shop in the CBD, I have first-hand experience of how prolonged council works outside of your business can literally destroy it.

I believe retailers along Cameron Road who have suffered should band together and take a class action against the council for compensation.

The works have gone on long enough and everyone, including retailers and road users, is thoroughly over it.

B Conning

Brookfield

Nothing believable

The Bay of Plenty Times (News, June 24) headlined plans to build 30,000 homes, gain 3000 jobs and build a six-lane highway at Tauriko.

In my opinion, there is nothing believable Labour could say these days.

The four-lane highway from Te Puna to Katikati, that National was going to start, was canned by Labour two elections back after it first promised to go ahead with it.

At the next elections, Labour stated that it would now build this highway.

So, what have we got? A third-class road so far, peppered with potholes, causing traffic jams that stretch back kilometres.

Don’t get me started on housing. All these houses we were promised about five years ago have hardly even been started.

Laurie Sanders

Pyes Pa

