Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Letters to the editor: Co-governance could lead to Northern Ireland-type classes

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Julian Batchelor speaks at a Stop Co-Governance meeting. Photo / NZME

Julian Batchelor speaks at a Stop Co-Governance meeting. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Re the planned protest against a democratic protest meeting (News, July 5).

Julian Batchelor has gone to great personal effort throughout New Zealand explaining what he believes are the dangers of co-governance.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times