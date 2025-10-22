I also have an issue with the chip seal itself. Whilst it is five times cheaper than asphalt, it wears out very quickly and needs frequent replacement. Asphalt, on the other hand, lasts many times longer. In the long run, it must be more economical than chip-seal.

Finally, due to the noise, I think all urban roads should be asphalted.

Tim May

Pāpāmoa

Thank you hospital staff

For the second time in 10 years I have spent several weeks in Tauranga Hospital.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the doctors and staff for their dedicated care.

The cleaners in Ward HIA did such a great job that you could literally “eat your tucker off the floor” as the saying goes.

When I dropped my last grape on the floor I was quick to do exactly that so I could say so!

I must apologise for my action one night with their practice of shining a torch at the ceiling on their rounds as I felt it achieved nothing, so I told her so in no uncertain terms.

I was entirely out of order and can assure you it will not happen again.

Maurice (Morry) Lawton.

Te Puke

Remarkable contribution

I am writing on behalf of Keynotes, the Tauranga women’s barbershop chorus, to extend our heartfelt thanks to Tauranga and Envirohub for their generous sponsorship and support of the Senior Music Festival held in Bethlehem.

This backing made it possible for the festival to be held, and most importantly, ensured that all proceeds went directly to Waipuna Hospice. This remarkable contribution is truly appreciated and has made a meaningful difference in our community.

The festival was a wonderful afternoon of music, enjoyed by the nine talented groups who participated and an enthusiastic audience of 430 people. For Keynotes, being invited to participate was especially meaningful. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our love of music and to support such a worthy cause alongside other passionate performers.

Thank you once again to Tauranga City Council, Envirohub, and everyone involved in making the Senior Music Festival a resounding success.

Catherine Richardson

Keynotes Barbershop Chorus

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz