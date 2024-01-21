Letters to the editor: A big thank you to hospital staff

Tauranga Hospital. Photo / Mead Norton

I recently suffered a medical event that required an ambulance and a visit to Tauranga Hospital’s emergency department.

The ambulance arrived within 30 minutes (we live in the country) and the two personnel were friendly, professional and efficient.

I went straight into the ED and was very impressed with the doctor and nurse who attended to my issue.

They knew exactly what was required, explained the procedure and attended to it with haste.

A big thank you to those involved for a professional job done well.

I was home the same afternoon.

Leigh Neilson

Tauranga

Te reo beautiful and no one is ‘forced’ to learn it

Thank you to Ian Young (Letters, January 17) for his comments regarding te reo Māori.

Statistics regarding the learning of te reo show a strong increase in the past 20 years. Older people vocal in their resistance have a right to their views.

However, in my te reo class, more than half the students were Pākehā, and aged over 50.

Te reo is a beautiful language. No one is “forced’ to learn it.

In Ireland, signs are in both Gaelic and English. This applies to many European countries.

Learning a new language is an important way of potentially delaying the onset of dementia.

Jackie Evans

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz