Seriously upping parking fees and shorter parking limits up to 11th Ave, including Memorial Park. What is the council thinking?

I hardly ever shop in the CBD now due to parking issues and will definitely not bother in the future. The Crossing, Bayfair and Mount downtown don't charge parking fees, so I do not see why the council insists on it for the CBD.

I do feel sorry for the businesses that will suffer as a consequence of both the lack of shoppers and staffing issues when staff can't park up Devonport Road and other roads all day.

Michelle Scholes

Ohauiti

Almost impossible to get a park

Regarding Tauranga city's parking changes, I hope it will help as it's almost impossible to get a park if you want to shop, even though there are hardly any people on the street.

G Dumbleton

Bethlehem

Making our city roads less car-friendly

It appears the council is determined to force us out of our cars and make greater use of public transport instead.

I feel very sure that is not going to happen. People will always opt first for the convenience of being able to go where they want when they want. They will even tolerate traffic jams and badly engineered roads to preserve that privilege.

Meanwhile, millions of dollars are wasted making our city roads less car-friendly. Given the rapidly rising local population, it doesn't take a genius to see the huge problems that will create.

Ian Young

Papamoa Beach