A reader says roadworks in Cameron Rd have seriously inconvenienced businesses and their customers. Photo / George Novak

How could Tauranga City Council stuff up the businesses in Cameron Rd so completely as, in my view, is happening now?

Chaotic disruptions for months and months to users of the central city caused by endless and totally unjustified roadworks for very questionable benefit.

Not only have there been disruptions for far too long with disastrous consequences for many small businesses, but the same disruption has seriously inconvenienced those who usually shop in the city: getting to the shops and businesses behind all the orange cones and barricades is a pain in the neck.

Then, to make matters worse, the council is charging for parking again. No wonder our suburbs are always busy: they have plenty of parking and it’s free.

Why has the council not learned it has a duty of care for the businesses that invest in this city, and their customers who want access to them? Instead, it desktop studies and assumes all will be well, and it’s not. I believe the council seems to be making it as difficult as it can for any business wishing to survive in this chaotic environment.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Plenty of ways to reduce congestion

It’s not nice to read that a cyclist has been injured (News, March 22). Oceanbeach Rd isn’t easy to drive, let alone cycle.

The congestion in Oceanbeach Rd is caused by infill housing, unbelievably slow roadworks in Maunganui Rd and, in my view, an uncaring council. There are plenty of ways to reduce congestion that don’t involve buses, cycling, or scooters.

Graeme Horsley was cycling on Oceanbeach Rd last year and had an accident when someone in a parked car opened their door without looking. Photo / Alex Cairns.

There is a good reason there are so many cars parked on this road — everyone needs to park their car somewhere. How about taking the footpaths right to the property boundaries and putting in angle parking at an acute angle? The car doors won’t open onto the traffic lane then and cyclists could safely keep to the left of their lane.

How about this: continue the proposed boardwalk from the end of the Marine Parade right up to Girven Rd and ban cyclists from using Oceanbeach Rd.

(Abridged)

Dan Russell

Tauranga



