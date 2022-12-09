Robert 'Bobby' Palmer, the man behind Bobby's Fresh Fish Markets. Photo / Supplied

There has been a huge outpouring of grief for legendary Tauranga businessman Bobby Palmer, who is being remembered for his “big heart” and willingness to help people on “struggle street”, as well as his iconic fish ‘n chips.

Robert Tonihi Palmer, the man behind the Bobby’s Fresh Fish Markets empire, was farewelled at Opureora Marae at Matakana Island on Thursday.

The 68-year-old died on Monday after a battle with cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2016.

His wife Agnes ‘Ag’ Palmer said Bobby was the second oldest of seven children, born in Tauranga on June 21, 1954. His sister Julian Watene is deceased.

Bobby and Agnes raised a blended family of seven sons and two daughters, and established the first Bobby’s Fresh Fish Market in 1996.

The business has grown to become a local institution with four stores in Dive Crescent, Greerton, Papamoa and Te Puke - the latter just opened in April.

The stores are run by Palmer’s whanau including siblings, children and mokopuna.

In a recent message posted on Trip Advisor’s website, one customer described Bobby Palmer’s fish ’n chips as the “best imaginable”.

Bobby’s son Terence Palmer, 31, who helps manage the Dive Crescent fish market with his mother and younger brother, Brent Beckett-Palmer, said the family hoped to continue their father’s legacy by keeping the stores “going strong” for many generations to come.

“Our father was a good dad, a hard man but he also had a huge passion for helping people who had fallen on hard times and getting troubled kids off the streets.

“Many of whom he gave their first job at one of Bobby’s fish markets and they have gone on to bigger and better things,” he said.

“But I never really appreciated how many people’s lives my father touched over the years until his tangi, and I hope I can one day fill even half of one his shoes.”

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services chief executive Tommy Wilson said he grew up with Palmer, their families were next-door neighbours in Hull Rd where Palmer’s family farm used to be and they attended Mount Maunganui College together in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Wilson said he and Bobby also played rugby together and Palmer coached the Arataki and Mount College second 15 teams.

He said Palmer was a “larger-than-life”, great guy and a much-loved “big man with a big heart”.

“Many people would know about his Bobby’s Fresh Fish Market stores which have been an institution for decades, but what few people know about is his massive philanthropy, much of which was done under the radar.

“Bobby was very discrete in his philanthropy and that included his awesome support back in the earlier days at the Arataki Club. Over the years Bobby also supported lots of people on struggle street.

“He spent a lot of time and effort supporting the club with donations of kai, money and prizes. And if anyone desperately needed help, Bobby was one of the first to put his hand in his pocket. And along with others he established a homework programme for local kids and used to put on a feed at the club every Saturday night.”

Wilson said also whenever there was a big tangi or a huge funding event in Arataki, Bobby’s generosity came to the fore, and over the years he also mentored and supported countless people.

“When you talk about Tauranga Moana and you think about kaimoana and Bobby was the ‘Kaimoana King” ... I’m sure Bobby’s legacy will live on through his family and staff. He was an absolute legend and he will never be forgotten.”

Bobby Palmer with one of his mokopuna, Brent Palmer Jr, aged 6. Photo / Supplied

UK-born Mount Maunganui and Tauranga Maritime Union secretary Selwyn Russell said he settled in Arataki after coming to New Zealand in 1982 and got to know Palmer through the Arataki Rugby Club where they both played.

Palmer, the club captain, befriended him.

“We also lived around the corner from each other and also worked together at the local fertiliser works for a few years. He called me Pom and my kids called him Uncle Bob and our families grew up together.

“Bob was an astute businessman and if he saw a dollar in it, he would do it. That also applied to his philanthropy. I remember him going around the streets of Mount Maunganui and Papamoa asking people if they had empty crates of beer bottles and the bottle refunds were poured back into his charitable works.

“Bob had a big heart and if he saw someone needed help, he’d do his best to assist them, including helping lots of people into their first jobs.

“I can’t express enough words about him and his generosity. I’m quite choked up talking about him. Bob was so inspiring, and such a great guy and he helped lots of disadvantaged kids over the years who have gone on to bigger and better things.

'Closed, RIP Bob' read the sign outside Bobby's Fresh Fish Market in Dive Cres after the death of founder Bobby Palmer. Photo / Sandra Conchie

“Everyone loved Bob, and he was a big part of the beating heart of Arataki. It’s a tremendous loss for Bob’s family, Arataki and the wider Tauranga Moana community.”

Mark Boyle, managing director of Te Puke Economic Development Group, said he was also saddened to hear of Palmer’s passing.

“When we learned that Bobby was going to open another fish and chip shop in Te Puke township, people were very excited. When the store ultimately opened on the corner of Jellicoe St and Palmer St, that was met with great enthusiasm and high patronage.

“Te Puke residents were very chuffed that our township was identified as an ideal place to open another Bobby’s Fresh Fish Market.”

Boyle said Palmer will be fondly remembered by everyone in Te Puke as one of the best fresh fishmongers in the business.

Greerton Village Business Association spokeswoman Mahia Martelli was “saddened and shocked” to hear of Palmer’s death

“Bobby’s Fresh Fish Market is a Greerton icon and the fish and chips are fantastic, and the staff are very friendly.

“When you talk about eating the best fish and chips ever, most people will say Bobby’s Fresh Fish Market. I’ve lived in Greerton for three years and my whanau regularly dine at Bobby’s on Friday nights.”



