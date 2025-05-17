Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Launch sinks near Mōtītī Island – Coastguard urges boaties to check charts

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Coastguard volunteers from Maketū, Tauranga and Whakatāne responded to the incident 600m off Mōtītī Island.

Coastguard volunteers from Maketū, Tauranga and Whakatāne responded to the incident 600m off Mōtītī Island.

  • A private launch was rescued on May 16 after hitting rocks near Mōtītī Island.
  • All 14 adults on board escaped safely into another vessel, wearing life jackets.
  • Coastguard president Shane Beech emphasised the importance of checking charts to identify risks.

It is important to check charts, Maketu Volunteer Coastguard president Shane Beech said after a private launch hit rocks during a sightseeing sea tour near Mōtītī Island.

All 14 adults on board managed to escape, wearing life jackets, into another small vessel, Beech said.

“They [passengers] did the right thing,” he said.

Beech said Coastguard services were alerted directly by the police at 1.40pm on Friday to help with the launch that originated from Tauranga Bridge Marina.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Shane Beech. Photo / Andrew Warner
Shane Beech. Photo / Andrew Warner

Beech said the conditions were calm, but 600m off Mōtītī Island was more suitable for diving and smaller vessels.

“It is a bit of local knowledge,” he said.

“It is a no-go zone for bigger vessels.”

An aerial photo of Mōtītī Island. Photo /John Borren
An aerial photo of Mōtītī Island. Photo /John Borren

When the Coastguard arrived, the bow had been poking out of the water and the stern had hit the seafloor.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, Beech said an exact depth could not be obtained because of the shifting nature of the area.

Beech said it was unsure if a salvage operation could be undertaken but because of the fuel left behind, a plan to minimise the damage would likely be devised.

A few boogie boards and a bit of debris were left on the surface but there was nothing to cause any risk to vessels passing through the area, Beech said.

Coastguard volunteers from Maketū, Tauranga and Whakatāne alongside a nearby boatie and Customs vessel Hawk V also supported.

All 14 people on board were transferred to Coastguard Maketū’s rescue vessel, Eastpack Rescue, and taken to shore in Tauranga.

Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times