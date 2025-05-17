Shane Beech. Photo / Andrew Warner

Beech said the conditions were calm, but 600m off Mōtītī Island was more suitable for diving and smaller vessels.

“It is a bit of local knowledge,” he said.

“It is a no-go zone for bigger vessels.”

An aerial photo of Mōtītī Island. Photo /John Borren

When the Coastguard arrived, the bow had been poking out of the water and the stern had hit the seafloor.

However, Beech said an exact depth could not be obtained because of the shifting nature of the area.

Beech said it was unsure if a salvage operation could be undertaken but because of the fuel left behind, a plan to minimise the damage would likely be devised.

A few boogie boards and a bit of debris were left on the surface but there was nothing to cause any risk to vessels passing through the area, Beech said.

Coastguard volunteers from Maketū, Tauranga and Whakatāne alongside a nearby boatie and Customs vessel Hawk V also supported.

All 14 people on board were transferred to Coastguard Maketū’s rescue vessel, Eastpack Rescue, and taken to shore in Tauranga.