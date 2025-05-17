- A private launch was rescued on May 16 after hitting rocks near Mōtītī Island.
- All 14 adults on board escaped safely into another vessel, wearing life jackets.
- Coastguard president Shane Beech emphasised the importance of checking charts to identify risks.
It is important to check charts, Maketu Volunteer Coastguard president Shane Beech said after a private launch hit rocks during a sightseeing sea tour near Mōtītī Island.
All 14 adults on board managed to escape, wearing life jackets, into another small vessel, Beech said.
“They [passengers] did the right thing,” he said.
Beech said Coastguard services were alerted directly by the police at 1.40pm on Friday to help with the launch that originated from Tauranga Bridge Marina.