Voters will also decide whether to keep the Māori ward for the 2028 and 2031 elections through a referendum.
Tauranga voters sit out the city council elections this year but have a say in who their Bay of Plenty Regional Council representatives will be.
Tauranga voters have 18 options to choose from to fill five vacancies, with four candidates for the two Western Bay seats and three for the Mauao Māori seat.
It’s too late to vote by mail, that deadline passed on Tuesday.
Where to vote
Voting papers should have arrived in the mailboxes of enrolled voters.
Completed voting papers can be dropped in the orange voting bins at supermarkets, council offices or libraries.
There are bins located across the Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga.
Voting bin locations
Waihī Beach/Katikati
- Te Ara Mātauranga Waihī Beach
- The Centre Katikati–Pātuki Manawa
- Four Square Waihī Beach
- Woolworths Katikati
- Four Square Katikati
Ōmokoroa/Whakamarama/Te Puna
- Ōmokoroa Library and Service Centre
- Ōmokoroa Beach Store
- FreshChoice Ōmokoroa
- Whakamarama General Store
- Four Square Te Puna
Ōhauiti/Welcome Bay/Oropi
- Four Square Ōhauiti
- Four Square Welcome Bay
- Waimapu Garage Oropi
Maketū/Te Puke
- Te Puke Library and Service Centre
- Maketū Landing
- Woolworths Te Puke
- New World Te Puke
- Poutiri Wellness Centre
Tauranga
- Barkes Corner WBOP council head office.
- Bay of Plenty Regional Council office, Regional House
- Tauranga Library He Puna Manawa
- Pak’nSave Cameron Rd
- Woolworths Cameron Rd
- Woolworths Fraser Cove
- Woolworths Bureta Park
- New World Brookfield
- Greerton Library
- Fresh Choice Greerton
- Fresh Choice Pyes Pa
- Pak’nSave Tauriko
- Woolworths Bethlehem
Mount Maunganui/Pāpāmoa
- Bayfair Shopping Centre and Woolworths
- New World Mount Maunganui
- Mount Maunganui Library
- Pāpāmoa Library
- Woolworths Pāpāmoa
Special voting
Residents who did not receive their voting papers, or have lost or damaged them, can still cast a special vote. This also applies to voters who enrolled after August 1.
Enrolled Western Bay residents can cast a special vote at Western Bay council library and service centres.
Special voting is open until 5pm Friday and from 9am until voting closes at noon on Saturday.
In Tauranga, special votes for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Tauranga General and Mauao Māori constituencies can be cast at the regional council offices until 5pm Friday and Saturday 8am-noon.
Today is the last chance to enrol to vote if you are aged 18 years and older, are a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident and live or own property in the electorate.
This can be done on the vote.nz website, or call 0800 3676 56 for help.
People cannot enrol on election day.
How to vote
Western Bay and the regional council use the first past the post voting system.
For multi-member constituencies, people can vote for as many candidates as there are seats available.
The candidates with the most votes win the seats.
For the referendum, voters will tick one statement on the voting papers to keep or remove Māori wards.
Remember...
- Voting closes at noon on Saturday
- Post your voting paper in one of the orange voting bins in the city and district
- No voting papers? Cast a special vote at the council building before noon Saturday.
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.