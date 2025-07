Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police have reportedly closed Maketū Rd. Photo / NZME

A large armed police operation is under way in the Bay of Plenty town of Maketū.

Police have cordoned off Maketū Rd and there was a “huge police presence” in the area according to one motorist stuck in their car at the scene.

About 25 police cars were reported to be responding as part of the operation.

Another bystander said the Armed Offenders Squad was there “with the guns out and everything and it’s pretty frightening”.