Firefighters are battling a large building fire north of Katikati.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called at 11.18am to a building that was “well-involved” with fire in Tahawai, north of Katikati.

She said the building was 10m by 10m and it appeared to be one story.

Two crews were on the scene and more were on the way.

She said there was no report of anyone being injured or trapped, and no risk to surrounding properties.

A woman who was driving on State Highway 2 said she saw flames and black smoke.

She said it was just north of Woodland Rd, and looked like it was a shed or house, though she wasn’t sure.

She said there was the smell of burning wood in the air.

