L.A.B and Stan Walker to kick off summer tour in Tauranga this December

L.A.B will be visiting Tauranga on a summer tour with Stan Walker and Aaradhna. Photo / Ian Cooper

L.A.B and Stan Walker will perform at Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain this December as part of their New Zealand and Australia summer tour.

The musicians will be joined by Aaradhna, Te Wehi and Corrella for the Tauranga show, which kicks off a three-stop tour.

L.A.B and Walker, with Aaradhna and Te Wehi, will perform at the Gold Coast with Tiki Taane on January 3 and in Auckland with Nesian Mystik on January 31.

The three outdoor shows will be the perfect summer day out, a media release from the event’s promoters said, with a collection of acts representing Aotearoa summertime all in one place.

These shows will be L.A.B’s first headline shows since winning Te Manu Mātārae Award at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards, an award acknowledging an artist’s impact on the music landscape.