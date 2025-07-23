Walker took home the Best Māori Artist and Mana Reo awards at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards. He is fresh off multiple visits to the United States and, with new music on the way, will bring his ever-expanding catalogue of hits to the stage.
Walker will perform with his longtime band, The Levites.
Aaradhna announced her return with her acclaimed 2024 album Sweet Surrender, which earned her the Best Soul/RnB Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards.
Bay of Plenty native Te Wehi will be the opening act at each show. He has had three number ones on the Aotearoa Hot Singles Chart with his unique blend of country-tinged reggae.
Tauranga will see Corrella on the line-up, bringing with them their high-energy brand of reggae/soul.
“These three shows see a line-up of the finest Māori/Pasifika artists in Aotearoa combine for a series of summer shows that aren’t to be missed,” the media release said.