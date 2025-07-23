Advertisement
L.A.B and Stan Walker to kick off summer tour in Tauranga this December

L.A.B will be visiting Tauranga on a summer tour with Stan Walker and Aaradhna. Photo / Ian Cooper

L.A.B and Stan Walker will perform at Tauranga’s Wharepai Domain this December as part of their New Zealand and Australia summer tour.

The musicians will be joined by Aaradhna, Te Wehi and Corrella for the Tauranga show, which kicks off a three-stop tour.

L.A.B and Walker, with Aaradhna and Te

