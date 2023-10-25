Katikati Community Centre says thanks for all the beanie-making hard work.

Recognised seasonal employer (RSE) workers will be warm in the cooler Kiwi months thanks to Katikati Community Centre’s crafty helpers.

Knitting and crocheting experts have made more than 300 beanies for the RSE workers coming to Katikati in 2024. Many Pacific Island workers join the Katikati community temporarily each year as part of the scheme.

Earlier this year a pōwhiri and breakfast was held at Te Rereatukahia Marae to celebrate the contribution of seasonal workers to the area. The workers received a gift bag containing information about the community and area, bus timetables, fishing rules, a swim voucher, church service timetables and activities. They also received a winter beanie.

Community connector Sjaan Rounds says the welcome was a big success and they thought it would be a wonderful idea to be able to give them handmade gifts.

So they put the call out to the community to get knitting. The centre purchased some wool, wool was also donated and people started knitting. A two-weekly knitting group was even started with about eight participants.

‘’It has been a cool project where the community is doing something to personally welcome our guests.

‘’People started knitting and we have more than 300 now ... that was our target. We can save some for the next year.’’

Sjann says the next round of RSE workers will receive welcome bags again with their beanies.



