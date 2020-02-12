Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

KiwiSaver hardship withdrawal volume on rise in the Bay

Esme O'Rafferty
By
Multimedia journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read
Shirley McCombe, manager of Tauranga Budget Advisory Services. Photo / File

Shirley McCombe, manager of Tauranga Budget Advisory Services. Photo / File

The amount of KiwiSaver funds withdrawn in Tauranga for hardship reasons has risen since 2018.

The trend has budget advisers worried.

Figures from the Inland Revenue Department show in 2019, 281 Tauranga people collectively withdrew a total of $1.7 million from their KiwiSaver for hardship reasons, compared with 291 people

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times