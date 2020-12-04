Website of the Year

Kiwis favouring convenience food over home-cooked meals

8 minutes to read

Comfort eating has led to, according to one survey, a big toll on Kiwi diets. Photo / Getty Images

By: , Carly Gibbs

Carly is a weekend writer for the Bay of Plenty Times

If you've put on weight this year, you're not alone.

Comfort eating has become a hard habit to break.

"Depressing" is how chef Peter Blakeway describes the queues outside fast-food chains when we emerged

