Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kiwifruit Māori land development hindered by high cost of licences, Zespri reviewing its licence process

Carmen Hall
By
8 mins to read
Huakiwi Services have developed Māori land into kiwifruit orchards in areas including Te Kaha. Photo / Supplied

Huakiwi Services have developed Māori land into kiwifruit orchards in areas including Te Kaha. Photo / Supplied

Future kiwifruit Māori land development is under threat as kiwifruit licence costs soar.

Māori already have a 10 per cent stake in the industry but leaders say opportunities will be lost which ''is a shame

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.