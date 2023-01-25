Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Kiwifruit growers advised to talk to bank as returns drop and 2023 harvest expected to shrink

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
An even lower kiwifruit crop than 2022 was predicted for 2023.

An even lower kiwifruit crop than 2022 was predicted for 2023.

“It may difficult year ahead for many” but staff shortages mean employees still have “bargaining power to ask for more money”.

These comments from Tauranga business leaders follow a new survey showing household economic confidence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times