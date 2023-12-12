Kiwicoast Lions’ health night raises money for Rural Support Trust

The models in their final outfits of the evening.

The models in their final outfits of the evening.

Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions have made a significant donation to the BOP Rural Support Trust.

The donation is a direct result of a fundraising event in October that focused on men’s mental health.

Called A Bit of A Yarn, the evening featured keynote speaker clinical physiologist Dougal Sutherland and Paul Walker, the BOP Rural Support Trust facilitator.

There was also a lighthearted fashion show.

“There were some serious topics discussed and a huge amount of fun and laughter from the fashion show,” says project leader Anne Cole.

The evening raised $5000 for the trust.

“Thanks go to Trevelyans for their sponsorship and all of the organisations and individuals that supported the event, plus to all of our amazing models,” says Anne.



