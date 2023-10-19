Kiwicoast Lions event takes good look at mental health

Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland is the chief executive of workplace psychological and wellbeing service Umbrella. Photo / Supplied

It’s dealing with a very serious subject, but there will be plenty of lighthearted moments in next week’s A Bit of a Yarn.

The evening event, organised by Te Puke Kiwicoast Lions, is a chance to learn more about men’s mental health, with a focus, but not solely concentrating on, the rural sector.

The evening’s keynote speaker will be clinical physiologist Dougal Sutherland who has a passion for working with people experiencing stress, anxiety and depression. He will discuss why men in general are slower to take up mental health support and what men and those around them can do to break down some of the barriers.

The second speaker will be Paul Walker who is the BOP Rural Support Trust facilitator. He will share what his role as a facilitator entails as well as his personal experiences and the purpose of the trust. The idea is it will be an evening to inform and encourage.

A general men’s health evening had been planned two years ago but was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. Project leader Anne Cole says there has been an increased awareness of mental health since the Covid-19 pandemic, including in the rural sector, so it was decided when the idea was picked up again, that would be the focus of the evening.

“Things have maybe changed over the last two or three years with everything that’s gone on, so we are just trying to bring it up to date. It’s hard out there and all men are different, but there are things you can do.”

She says the evening isn’t solely for men to attend as the subjects are important for wives and partners who often have a supporting role, or who may also be impacted by the same issues.

As well as the speakers, there will be a light supper and a fun event to round off the evening.

“Towards the end of the evening, because it’s quite a serious conversation, we’ve got a male-only fashion parade and the outfits are of the likes you have never seen before, so I think everyone will leave there with a smile on their face.

“We’ve got young guys and we’ve got men in their 60s, it will be really, really cool.”

Funds raised will be donated to Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust which is a charitable organisation that supports the rural community of farmers, horticulturalists and their families.

Tickets are available from Te Puke Paper Plus or humanitix.com.

A Bit of a Yarn is at Te Puke Memorial Hall on October 27 starting at 7pm.



