“Today was super physical because it was quite wet, especially from yesterday, and the body was quite fatigued. It’s steep and quite demanding because of the high speed you must carry and manage in the technical sections while still maintaining your speed,” said Hulsebosch.

“The key was one-turn-at-a-time and focus on the sections as they came. As my friend Sacha [Earnest] said, have confidence. Main thing was to have a big smile on my face and have fun.

“It was very demanding. It was a proper downhill track for sure.”

Eliana Hulsebosch from Tauranga, NZ competing in the Women Junior Final event of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champéry, Valais, Switzerland. Photo / Ed Sykes, SWpix.com

Rotorua’s Bellah Birchall (Team High Country) managed to finish ninth overall, despite being unsure if she could race after an injury the previous day.

Waite, from the township of Clive near Napier, had been promising a special performance this season, after a podium at the UCI World Cup last weekend and coming in top-ranked junior.

The 18-year-old, who rides for the Yeti-Fox Factory team, was fourth fastest through the first section in the final. He found speed and rhythm through the middle sections, to finish just 2.9s behind the winner Max Alran (France).

In fact, the Kiwi rider split the two Alran brothers on the podium after his all-or-nothing approach to the final.

“Honestly, in practice I had a crash virtually every lap, so I knew that if I wanted to win, I had to go hard-out … no regrets and hope it holds,“ said Waite.

“It was really slippery this morning and I felt like to win you had to give it your all and I think I did a pretty good job at that.

“The medal means a lot. I was fourth last year and just missed out, so I am very, very happy this year, especially on this track where you had to push hard. It was a true test.”

He was supported well by teammates with Kaikoura’s Oli Clark (MS Racing) in fourth and Palmerston North’s Jonty Williamson (Yeti Fox Factory) in fifth, which is a remarkable achievement for New Zealand to boast three riders in the top five in the world.

Max Alran (France) receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion with Tyler Waite (NZ) receiving Silver and Till Alran (France) receiving Bronze in the Men Junior Final at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champéry, Valais, Switzerland. Photo / Ed Sykes, SWpix.com

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games rider, Samara Sheppard, finished eighth in the 125km cross-country marathon, 26 minutes down on winner American Kate Courtney, the 2018 Olympic-distance world champion.

- Supplied by Cycling New Zealand