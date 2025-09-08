Advertisement
Kiwi teens claim silver in junior downhill at MTB World Championships

SunLive
3 mins to read

Rosa Zierl (Austria) receiving the Gold Medal to become World Champion with Eliana Hulsebosch (New Zealand) receiving the Silver Medal and Aletha Ostgaard (United States) receiving the Bronze Medal at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland. Photo / Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Tauranga’s Eliana Hulsebosch and Hawkes Bay rider Tyler Waite both won silver medals in the junior downhill finals on day five of the UCI MTB World Championships in Switzerland.

The pair of 18-year-olds both overcame a slippery and challenging downhill track to earn podium placings in Champéry, a Cycling NZ

