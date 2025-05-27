Advertisement
Kiwi students at Harvard face uncertainty after Trump revokes university’s foreign student enrolment rights

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

President Donald Trump is back in the headlines after being sued by Harvard University. / A dengue fever outbreak has hit the Cook Islands as NZ reacts to the Government's budget.
  • US President Donald Trump’s administration revoked Harvard’s right to enrol foreign students, impacting Kiwi students.
  • A judge suspended the move until Harvard’s case could be heard in court.
  • Bay of Plenty students Samuel Taylor and Koan Hemana expressed fear and uncertainty about their futures at Harvard.

A Kiwi student at Harvard University says his future is being “held hostage” in a battle between US President Donald Trump and the Ivy League institution.

“I’m angry, I’m upset and I’m scared,” undergraduate student Samuel Taylor said.

Last week, the Trump administration revoked Harvard’s right to enrol international students.

