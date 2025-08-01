Kiwi mountain bikers will pose a powerful challenge across the board from a 47-strong team for the upcoming UCI MTB World Championships in Switzerland.
Fifteen New Zealand riders are ranked inside the top 10 in the world across the disciplines of cross-country, marathon, downhill and enduro.
They willlead the Kiwi charge for the two weeks of the world championships from August 30 to September 14.
There are eight separate UCI World Championships to be decided, with venues across the Valais region of southwestern Switzerland where the Rhone River rises to meet the Matterhorn.
Mountain Bike New Zealand president Ryan Hunt said it was arguably the strongest overall team across the MTB disciplines to contest the UCI MTB World Championships. Young riders had been in thrilling form this season, he said.
Kiwi gravity riders have turned heads this season.
In elite level, Rotorua’s Lachie Stevens-McNab and Jess Blewitt from Queenstown are ranked in the top 10.
There were eight New Zealanders in the top 10 in junior downhill. Hawke’s Bay rider Tyler Waite is second in junior men, followed by Kaikoura’s Oli Clark on fifth, Jonty Wiliamson (Palmerston North) sixth and Malik Boatright (Queenstown) ninth.
In junior women, Tauranga’s Eliana Hulsebosch was third in the rankings with Bellah Birchall (Rotorua) fourth, Kate Hastings (Rotorua) seventh and Queenstown’s Indy Deavoll 10th.
Competition will be spread across the Valais region with enduro at Bellwald on August 30-September 1; downhill at Champéry from September 2-7; Marathon in Vergier on September 6; short-track in Zermatt on 8-9 September and cross-country at Crans Montana from September 10-14.
The New Zealand MTB team is:
Cross-country (XCO):
Elite, Female: Samara Maxwell (Taupō, Decathlon Ford). Male: Anton Cooper (Christchurch, Lapierre Racing), Sam Gaze (Cambridge, Alpecin-Deceuninck.
Elite male:, Sam Gale (Nelson), James Macdermid (Hamilton, The Alliance), Wyn Masters (New Plymouth), Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (Rotorua, MS Racing), Lachlan Stevens-McNab (Rotorua, Trek Factory), Luke Wayman (Christchurch, Continental Atherton).).
Junior male: Seppy Binsbergen (Taranaki), Malik Boatwright (Queenstown, Team High Country), Oli Clark (Kaikoura, MS Racing), Sterling Stevens-McNab (Rotorua), Tyler Waite (Napier, Yeti Fox), Jonty Williamson (Palmerston North, Yeti Fox).
Female: Eliana Hulsebosch (Tauranga, Santa Cruz Synd), Bellah Birchall (Rotorua, Team High Country), Indy Deavoll (Queenstown), Kate Hastings (Rotorua),
Elite male: Joe Millington (Rotorua, Yeti Development NZ), Charles Murray (Christchurch, Specialised Gravity), Lachie Ross (Upper Hutt), Ed Masters (Taranaki, Pivot Factory), Matt Walker (Kawerau, Pivot Factory).