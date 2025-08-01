Samara Maxwell in action. Photo / Decathlon Ford

Kiwi mountain bikers will pose a powerful challenge across the board from a 47-strong team for the upcoming UCI MTB World Championships in Switzerland.

Fifteen New Zealand riders are ranked inside the top 10 in the world across the disciplines of cross-country, marathon, downhill and enduro.

They will lead the Kiwi charge for the two weeks of the world championships from August 30 to September 14.

There are eight separate UCI World Championships to be decided, with venues across the Valais region of southwestern Switzerland where the Rhone River rises to meet the Matterhorn.

Mountain Bike New Zealand president Ryan Hunt said it was arguably the strongest overall team across the MTB disciplines to contest the UCI MTB World Championships. Young riders had been in thrilling form this season, he said.