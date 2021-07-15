Kiwi artists collaborate for Tauranga charity art auction

Papamoa-based artist Totaea Rendell chose to support the Breast Cancer Foundation. Photo / Supplied

A charity art auction of exclusive metal art will raise funds for three special causes next week.

Art for a Cause at Tauranga's Art Lounge Gallery on July 21 will raise funds for The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, Breast Cancer Foundation of NZ and the Moehau Environment Group's Kiwi Sanctuary.

Tauranga metal artist Ninette Kruger has collaborated with Auckland contemporary artist Anna Mollekin and Pāpāmoa-based artist Totaea Rendell and will be auctioning exclusive metal art.

Anna Mollekin's 3D pewter Kiwi bird artwork will be auctioned to raise funds for the Moehau Environment Group. Photo / Supplied

In July 2020, Kruger discovered Mollekin and Rendell's New Zealand-inspired drawings on Facebook and thought their artworks would translate well into 3-dimensional pewter artworks - something Kruger specialises in.

Kruger embossed Mollekin's Kiwi Lace drawing as a 3D pewter Kiwi bird artwork, which will be auctioned to raise funds for the Moehau Environment Group.

The group is a Kiwi sanctuary based close to Port Charles, which is Mollekin's favourite place to draw.

Papamoa based artist Totaea Rendell chose to support the Breast Cancer Foundation as his sister suffered from breast cancer and the charity is close to his heart.

Kruger also lost a family member to breast cancer and has various friends who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, but thankfully recovered.

Kruger and Rendell have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind embossed pewter artwork from Rendell's New Zealand kea bird drawing, which will be auctioned to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Anna Mollekin's floral portrait will be auctioned to raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation. Photo / Supplied

Mollekin drew her floral self-portrait digitally in her signature lines and patterns style and Kruger then hand-embossed it into metal before painting it.

It will be auctioned to raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation in New Zealand.

"For so long I have struggled with anxiety… I didn't even realise how bad and crippling it had got until I finally sought help for it and started to get better," Mollekin said.

"I now know I don't have to struggle and try to hide it and fight it alone in silence. Additionally, I have seen so many loved ones struggle with their mental health too and sadly too many have succumbed to it. This all makes the Mental Health Foundation in New Zealand close to my heart."

Mollekin said the plait in her artwork symbolised strength, connectivity and weaving together of the tapestry of life.

"I have a smile on my face as I always work hard on keeping positive and trying to hide my inner struggles with anxiety.

"I'm swallowed and engulfed by beautiful flowers as it's a mask of happiness and positivity I like to reflect to the world."

The bee symbolised her fear of being stung or bad things happening, she said.

"This is juxtaposed with the bee's crucial role in nature to pollinate to make things grow and bloom. This metaphorically states that without conquering fear, you cannot grow and bloom."

The details:

What: Art For a Cause.

Where: The Art Lounge, Tauranga.

When: Wednesday, July 21, 5.30pm–7pm.