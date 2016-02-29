Kiwi Air adds more flights to Tauranga network

KiwiAir Regional Airlines chief executive Ewan Wilson was on hand to greet passengers from Nelson earlier this month. File/Photo

Tauranga's newest airline partner, Kiwi Air, has announced that it will be adding extra services to its network, including flying to Christchurch twice weekly.

Kiwi Regional Airlines first flights from Tauranga Airport to Nelson and onto Dunedin started on February 16.

Kiwi Regional Airlines chief executive Ewan Wilson said the services have proved highly popular, and ticket sales on the airlines existing twice-weekly flights to Nelson and onto Dunedin had been excellent

Tauranga had been performing "very well" against all our other routes, and was a key part of the airline's newest expansion plans, he said.

Mr Wilson said as well as the Christchurch flights the company will add an extra Tauranga to Nelson to Dunedin flight each week.