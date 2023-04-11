Poaching of tradie apprentices is "rife". Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

As if things weren’t tough enough for those in the trade sector.

Already beset by the impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, now they have to contend with other tradies “grooming” and poaching their apprentices.

As reported over Easter, Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ received about three to four poaching complaints a week, with chief executive Greg Wallace saying the problem was “rife”.

One business told NZME it had lost four apprentices in about six weeks and staff were being “groomed” and quizzed by other tradies at its local supply store.

Wallace described the issue as “bloody annoying”. Perhaps he’s being polite with his language.

In my view, poaching other people’s apprentices is lazy, cheap and underhanded.

Sure, when times are tough a person has to do what they can to get by.

Of course, there will be apprentices moving on because that’s the right decision for them at that moment - such as moving city or town, or a change in personal circumstances. I have no issue with that.

However, I question what apprentices, who allow themselves to be poached by a business rival, are learning in regard to ethics and professional decency. These are potentially our future industry leaders. It concerns me they could be picking up the belief that this lack of loyalty is okay.

In my view, it is not.

I feel for those businesses that have spent money, time and energy nurturing young tradies to the profession, only to have their efforts scuppered by other, in my view, less scrupulous employers.

Recruiting and training apprentices in any industry is not cheap or easy but it’s usually worth it in the long run.

Well, it’s meant to be.

It can be challenging for businesses trying to find skilled workers in this current labour market.

But I am concerned there are employers, who should know better, luring apprentices away after another employer has done all the hard mahi (work) training them and getting them up to standard.

Such businesses wouldn’t be getting any custom from me if I knew who they were. If it cost me a few extra dollars, so be it. I’d much rather reward the efforts of tradies who have fostered and nurtured apprentices into the trade, rather than those effectively riding their coattails.

I’d implore others to do likewise if they can.

In my view, the only way this behaviour will stop is if people vote with their feet, or in this case, their wallets.

Integrity goes a long way. We should remind these tradies of that.