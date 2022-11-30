Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Kiri Gillespie: Changes to police pursuit policy overdue

Kiri Gillespie
By
2 mins to read
New Zealand Police will be reviewing their approach to fleeing drivers after new figures reveal more offenders getting away without being identified. Photo / NZME

New Zealand Police will be reviewing their approach to fleeing drivers after new figures reveal more offenders getting away without being identified. Photo / NZME

Comment

A bit like Sam Cooke’s 1963 classic A Change is Gonna Come, police have signalled a significant rethink is on the horizon for police pursuits.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has announced its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times